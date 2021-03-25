Red Sapphire Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Halter Marine.

Design

Red Sapphire Shadow measures 56.40 metres in length and has a beam of 12.20 metres.

Red Sapphire Shadow has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Halter Marine.

Red Sapphire Shadow also features naval architecture by Kirilloff and Associates and Halter Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Red Sapphire Shadow has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Red Sapphire Shadow has a hull NB of 1012.