Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 56.4m
Year 1981

Red Sapphire Shadow

1981

|

Motor Yacht

Red Sapphire Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Halter Marine.

Design

Red Sapphire Shadow measures 56.40 metres in length and has a beam of 12.20 metres.

Red Sapphire Shadow has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Halter Marine.

Red Sapphire Shadow also features naval architecture by Kirilloff and Associates and Halter Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Red Sapphire Shadow has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Red Sapphire Shadow has a hull NB of 1012.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

12.2m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Halter Marine yachts
Featured Events