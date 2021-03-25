Length 56.4m
Year 1981
Red Sapphire Shadow
1981|
Motor Yacht
Red Sapphire Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Halter Marine.
Design
Red Sapphire Shadow measures 56.40 metres in length and has a beam of 12.20 metres.
Red Sapphire Shadow has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Halter Marine.
Red Sapphire Shadow also features naval architecture by Kirilloff and Associates and Halter Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Red Sapphire Shadow has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Other Specifications
Red Sapphire Shadow has a hull NB of 1012.