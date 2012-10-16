Red Sky is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Red Sky measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Red Sky has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Red Sky also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system

Red Sky is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Red Sky measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.12 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Red Sky has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Red Sky also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Red Sky has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,720 litres.

Accommodation

Red Sky accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.