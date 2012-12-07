Red Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Red Sky measures 28.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 83 tonnes.

Red Sky has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Red Sky has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Red Sky has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Red Sky accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Red Sky flies the flag of Luxembourg.