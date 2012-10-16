Read online now
Red Sula is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Red Sula measures 27.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.40 feet and a beam of 6.46 feet with a carbon superstructure.

Red Sula also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Red Sula accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Red Sula is a Germanischer Lloyd * 100 A5 Sailing Yacht class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

