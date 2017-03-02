Redhead is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Redhead measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 5.74 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Redhead has a fuel capacity of 1,701 litres, and a water capacity of 366 litres.

Accommodation

Redhead accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.