Ree is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Cantiere Valdettaro in Le Grazie, Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Ree measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.95 metres.

Ree has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Ree also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Ree has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ree has a fuel capacity of 6,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,580 litres.

Accommodation

Ree accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ree flies the flag of the Bahamas.