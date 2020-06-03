We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Reeges Dream
2007|
Motor Yacht
Reeges Dream is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Reeges Dream measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.
Reeges Dream also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.
Model
Reeges Dream is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 84 model.
Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 84 semi-custom model include: Living The Dream, Rejoyce.
Performance and Capabilities
Reeges Dream has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines .
Accommodation
Reeges Dream accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Reeges Dream flies the flag of the United Kingdom.