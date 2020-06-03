Reeges Dream is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Reeges Dream measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Reeges Dream also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Reeges Dream is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 84 semi-custom model include: Living The Dream, Rejoyce.

Performance and Capabilities

Reeges Dream has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines .

Accommodation

Reeges Dream accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Reeges Dream flies the flag of the United Kingdom.