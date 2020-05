Reesle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Engelaer Scheepsbouw and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Reesle measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.95 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Reesle has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Reesle has a fuel capacity of 3,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.