Reflections is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2016.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Reflections measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 216 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Reflections has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Merritt Knowles Design Group.

Reflections also features naval architecture by Paragon Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Reflections has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Reflections has a fuel capacity of 25,740 litres, and a water capacity of 6,814 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Reflections accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Reflections has a hull NB of 019.

Reflections is a ABS+A1-AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.