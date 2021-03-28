Regina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Med Yachts.

Regina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Med Yachts.

Design

Regina measures 56.00 feet in length and has a beam of 9.50 feet.

Regina has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ayberk Apaydin.

Regina also features naval architecture by Med Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Regina has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Regina has a fuel capacity of 8,340 litres, and a water capacity of 9,840 litres.

Accommodation

Regina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Regina is MCA compliant

Regina is a R.I.N.A. class yacht.