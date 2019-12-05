Regina d'Italia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Codecasa.

Regina d'Italia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Codecasa.

Design

Regina d'Italia measures 51.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 638 tonnes.

Regina d'Italia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Della Role Design.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Regina d'Italia also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Regina d'Italia has a top speed of 17.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Regina d'Italia has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Regina d'Italia accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Regina d'Italia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is F.67.