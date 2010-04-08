Regine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Regine measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet.

Regine has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Regine also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Regine has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Regine accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Regine has a hull NB of SL108-567.