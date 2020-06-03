Rejoyce is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Rejoyce measures 24.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet.

Rejoyce also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Model

Rejoyce is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 84 semi-custom model include: Living The Dream, Reeges Dream.

Performance and Capabilities

Rejoyce has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines .

Accommodation

Rejoyce accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rejoyce flies the flag of Marshall Islands.