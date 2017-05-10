Relentless
2001|
Motor Yacht
Relentless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.
Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.
Design
Relentless measures 44.20 metres in length and has a beam of 8.23 feet.
Relentless has an aluminium hull.
Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.
Performance and Capabilities
Relentless has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Relentless has a fuel capacity of 41,640 litres, and a water capacity of 9,842 litres.
Accommodation
Relentless accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Relentless flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.