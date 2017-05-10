Relentless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Relentless measures 44.20 metres in length and has a beam of 8.23 feet.

Relentless has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Performance and Capabilities

Relentless has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Relentless has a fuel capacity of 41,640 litres, and a water capacity of 9,842 litres.

Accommodation

Relentless accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Relentless flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.