Relentless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Kingship Marine and most recently refitted in 2016.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Relentless measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 263 tonnes.

Relentless has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Ward Setzer.

Her interior design is by Kingship Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Relentless has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Relentless has a fuel capacity of 38,400 litres, and a water capacity of 32,403 litres.

Accommodation

Relentless accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.