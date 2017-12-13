Length 39.62m
Year 2006
Relentless
2006|
Motor Yacht
Relentless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.
Design
Relentless measures 39.62 metres in length and has a beam of 7.9 feet.Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.
Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.
Performance and Capabilities
Relentless has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Relentless accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.