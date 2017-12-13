Relentless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Design

Relentless measures 39.62 metres in length and has a beam of 7.9 feet.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Performance and Capabilities

Relentless has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Relentless accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.