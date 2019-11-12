M/Y Remember When was launched by Christensen in 2010 spanning 47.8m and composed of an all composite, vacuum infused hull and superstructure.

Designed by Christensen’s naval architects, her exterior features a raised forward full-shear bulwark which allows for 19’ jet tender, vertical pilothouse windows and an extended sundeck and swim deck. She is powered by twin MTU 12V 4000 series engines and can cruise at a comfortable 12 knots while topping out at 17.5kts

Remember When’s luxurious interior is designed by Carol Williamson and Associates to be a fresh and updated version of the owner's current yacht interior. A picture of comfort, her interior comprises of woodwork by Christensen‘s in-house staff which has a high-gloss black walnut style. The yacht has six spacious cabins, including the owner’s cabin, VIP cabin and four guest cabins allowing for 12 guests.

M/Y Remember When holds additional comfort through her state of the art Dynamic Positioning and Hold at Anchor by Ocean Yachts Systems (OYS) and Navis manoeuvring & control system.