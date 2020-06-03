Rena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by NQEA Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Rena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by NQEA Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Rena measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.5 metres and a beam of 26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 334 tonnes.

Rena has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Rena also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Rena has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rena has a fuel capacity of 66,994 litres, and a water capacity of 22,331 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rena accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.