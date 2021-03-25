Read online now
Length 33.25m
Year 2010

Rena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Rena measures 33.25 feet in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Rena has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Rena has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Rena is MCA compliant

Rena is a Lloyds class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.1m

crew:

-

draft:

-
