Length 33.25m
Year 2010
Rena
Motor Yacht
Rena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Rena measures 33.25 feet in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.
Rena has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Rena has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .
Other Specifications
Rena is MCA compliant
Rena is a Lloyds class yacht.