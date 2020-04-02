Read online now
Length 26.97m
Year 2006

Rena N

2006

Motor Yacht

Rena N is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Rena N measures 26.97 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.2 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet.

Rena N has a GRP hull.

Rena N also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Rena N has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots.

Rena N has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Rena N accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rena N has a White hull.

Rena N is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

45Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.5m

crew:

4

draft:

1.2m
