Renaissance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. , in Taiwan.

Design

Renaissance measures 35.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Renaissance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Renaissance also features naval architecture by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Accommodation

Renaissance accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Renaissance has a hull NB of 115/005.