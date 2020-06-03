Read online now
Length 35.35m
Year 2015

Renaissance

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Renaissance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. , in Taiwan.

Design

Renaissance measures 35.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Renaissance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Renaissance also features naval architecture by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Accommodation

Renaissance accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Renaissance has a hull NB of 115/005.

Build Team

