Length 35.36m
Year 2016
Renaissance
Motor Yacht
Renaissance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
Renaissance measures 35.36 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 253 tonnes.
Renaissance has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Shelley Dicondina.
Performance and Capabilities
Renaissance has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Renaissance accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Renaissance flies the flag of the USA.