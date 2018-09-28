Read online now
Length 35.36m
Year 2016

Renaissance

2016

|

Motor Yacht

Renaissance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Renaissance measures 35.36 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 253 tonnes.

Renaissance has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Shelley Dicondina.

Performance and Capabilities

Renaissance has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Renaissance accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Renaissance flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

