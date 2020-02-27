Renaissance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti.

Renaissance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Renaissance measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Renaissance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Renaissance also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Renaissance has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Renaissance has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,900 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Renaissance accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Renaissance has a hull NB of BT 07.

Renaissance is an ABS class yacht.