Rendezvous is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Rendezvous measures 30.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 5.88 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Rendezvous has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Rendezvous accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Rendezvous flies the flag of the USA.