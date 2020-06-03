Length 30.49m
Year 1991
Rendezvous
1991|
Motor Yacht
Rendezvous is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Rendezvous measures 30.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 5.88 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Rendezvous has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Rendezvous accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Rendezvous flies the flag of the USA.