Reposado is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Crescent Yachts in Richmond BC, Canada.

Design

Reposado measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Reposado has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Mueller Design Associates.

Reposado also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Reposado has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Reposado has a fuel capacity of 18,395 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Reposado accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Reposado has a White hull, whose NB is 15.

Reposado flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.