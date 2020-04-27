Resilience is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Westport in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Resilience measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Resilience has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Resilience also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Resilience has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Resilience has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Resilience has a fuel capacity of 20,810 litres, and a water capacity of 4,069 litres.

Accommodation

Resilience accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Resilience has a hull NB of 7632.

Resilience flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.