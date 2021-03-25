We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 29.16m
Year 2005
Restless
2005|
Motor Yacht
Restless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Restless measures 29.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Restless has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Restless has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Restless accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Restless flies the flag of Jamaica.