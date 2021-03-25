Restless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Restless measures 29.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Restless has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Restless has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Restless accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Restless flies the flag of Jamaica.