Length 27.6m
Year 2009

Retro Blue

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Retro Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Retro Blue measures 27.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Retro Blue has a top speed of 17.00 knots.

Retro Blue has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Retro Blue accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

17Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.2m

crew:

4

draft:

1.82m
