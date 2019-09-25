Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Play
Play
Play
images 13 images
videos 2 videos
Fleet Search
Length 182.6m
Year 2020

REV

2020

|

Motor Yacht

The construction of REV marks a leap in innovation of yacht building in a number of ways.

Apart from the yacht’s size, which will see her top the LOA of the world’s current largest superyacht Azzam by 2 metres, REV’s onboard systems are expected to be those of ‘one of the best equipped if not the best equipped scientific ships around’, as Espen told us. Counting amongst them major trawling equipment, submarines and an on-board auditorium, REV’s on-board facilities and equipment will push the boundaries of traditional yacht building in unprecedented ways.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

36
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

18

beam:

22m

crew:

54

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#

2020 Forecasted rank: #1
View top 100
Related News
Featured Events