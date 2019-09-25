The construction of REV marks a leap in innovation of yacht building in a number of ways.

Apart from the yacht’s size, which will see her top the LOA of the world’s current largest superyacht Azzam by 2 metres, REV’s onboard systems are expected to be those of ‘one of the best equipped if not the best equipped scientific ships around’, as Espen told us. Counting amongst them major trawling equipment, submarines and an on-board auditorium, REV’s on-board facilities and equipment will push the boundaries of traditional yacht building in unprecedented ways.