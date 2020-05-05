Reve d'Or is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

Reve d'Or is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Reve d'Or measures 46.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Reve d'Or has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

Reve d'Or also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Reve d'Or is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 44 Steel model.

Performance and Capabilities

Reve d'Or has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Reve d'Or has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

Accommodation

Reve d'Or accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Reve d'Or has a hull NB of 46 Steel / 107.