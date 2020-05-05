Reve d'Or
2011|
Motor Yacht
Reve d'Or is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Reve d'Or measures 46.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.
Reve d'Or has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Studio Massari.
Reve d'Or also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
Reve d'Or is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 44 Steel model.
Performance and Capabilities
Reve d'Or has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.
Reve d'Or has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.
Accommodation
Reve d'Or accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Reve d'Or has a hull NB of 46 Steel / 107.