Reveil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by AB Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Reveil measures 28.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 feet and a beam of 6.39 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Reveil has a top speed of 54.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Reveil has a fuel capacity of 11,050 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Reveil accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Reveil flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.