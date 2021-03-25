Read online now
Length 38.74m
Year 1966

Revelation II

1966

|

Motor Yacht

Revelation II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Global Engineering.

Design

Revelation II measures 38.74 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 216 tonnes.

Revelation II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Revelation II also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Revelation II has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Revelation II has a fuel capacity of 30,038 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Revelation II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6m

crew:

8

draft:

2.6m
