Revelation II
1966|
Motor Yacht
Revelation II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Global Engineering.
Design
Revelation II measures 38.74 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 216 tonnes.
Revelation II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Revelation II also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Revelation II has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Revelation II has a fuel capacity of 30,038 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Revelation II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.