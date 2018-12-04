Revelry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hakvoort Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Design

Revelry measures 39.00 feet in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 368 tonnes.

Revelry has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Her interior design is by Illuminus Design Group.

Revelry also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Revelry has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Revelry has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Revelry accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Revelry is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BN 245.

Revelry is a Lloyd’s +100A1 S.S.C. Yacht Mono G6 LMC + UMS regulations class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.