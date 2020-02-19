Reverie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

Reverie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Reverie measures 70.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.14 metres and a beam of 12.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,975 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Reverie has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Reverie also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Reverie has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Reverie has a fuel capacity of 185,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Reverie accommodates up to 24 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 29 crew members.

Other Specifications

Reverie has a hull NB of FB222.

Reverie is a DNV , Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.