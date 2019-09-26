Revitality
Revitality is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.
Design
Revitality measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Revitality has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Revitality also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Revitality has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Revitality has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 850 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Revitality accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Revitality has a hull NB of 10189.
Revitality is a RINA, AMS class yacht.