Revitality is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Revitality measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Revitality has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Revitality also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Revitality has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Revitality has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Revitality accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Revitality has a hull NB of 10189.

Revitality is a RINA, AMS class yacht.