Revolver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Revolver measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Revolver has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Revolver also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Revolver has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Revolver has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Revolver accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Revolver has a hull NB of 0535.