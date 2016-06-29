Revolver
2006|
Motor Yacht
Revolver is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Tecnomar .
Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.
Design
Revolver measures 34.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Revolver has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.
Revolver also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .
Performance and Capabilities
Revolver has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Revolver has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Revolver accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Revolver has a hull NB of 0535.