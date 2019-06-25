Rezo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Rezo measures 29.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Rezo also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

Rezo has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 310 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rezo accommodates up to 1 guests .