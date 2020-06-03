We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
RG 512
2006|
Motor Yacht
RG 512 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
RG 512 measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.
RG 512 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
RG 512 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
RG 512 has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
RG 512 has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system.
RG 512 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
RG 512 accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
RG 512 has a hull NB of 31/01.