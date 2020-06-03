RG512 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts, in Italy.

Design

RG512 measures 30.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

RG512 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

RG512 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

RG512 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

RG512 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

RG512 accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

RG512 has a hull NB of 31/01.