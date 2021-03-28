Rhapsody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Paragon Motor Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Rhapsody measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet.

Rhapsody has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Rhapsody has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Rhapsody has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 750 litres.

Accommodation

Rhapsody accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.