Length 28.04m
Year 2006
Rhapsody
Motor Yacht
Rhapsody is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Paragon Motor Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Rhapsody measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet.
Rhapsody has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Rhapsody has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Rhapsody has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 750 litres.
Accommodation
Rhapsody accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.