Rhino is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Admiral Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Rhino measures 46.94 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 9.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 492 tonnes.

Rhino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Rhino also features naval architecture by Lou Codega.

Performance and Capabilities

Rhino has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rhino has a fuel capacity of 47,763 litres.

Accommodation

Rhino accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rhino flies the flag of Marshall Islands.