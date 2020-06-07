Rhodes Island is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Ed Vennekens and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Rhodes Island measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 5.40 feet.

Rhodes Island has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Rhodes Island has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Rhodes Island has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Rhodes Island accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.