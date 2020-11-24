Riana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Cantieri di Pisa, in Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Riana measures 27.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.61 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 139 tonnes.

Riana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Riana has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Riana accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Riana flies the flag of British.