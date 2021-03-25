Riana
2007|
Sail Yacht
Riana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Silyon Yachts in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Riana measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes.
Riana has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Marine Survey Bureau.
Riana also features naval architecture by Serdar Uguner and Bengi Niksarli and Roberto Scalvini.
Performance and Capabilities
Riana has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Riana has a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Riana accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Riana flies the flag of Marshall Isl..