Length 43.28m
Year 2008

Richmond Lady

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Richmond Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Richmond Yachts.

Design

Richmond Lady measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Richmond Lady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Richmond Lady also features naval architecture by Setzer Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Richmond Lady has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Richmond Lady has a fuel capacity of 42,771 litres, and a water capacity of 6,434 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Richmond Lady has a hull NB of 5.

Build Team

