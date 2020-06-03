Richmond Lady is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Richmond Yachts, in Canada.

Design

Richmond Lady measures 45.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Richmond Lady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Richmond Lady also features naval architecture by Setzer Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Richmond Lady is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Richmond Yachts, in Canada.

Design

Richmond Lady measures 45.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Richmond Lady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Richmond Lady also features naval architecture by Setzer Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Richmond Lady has a fuel capacity of 42,771 litres, and a water capacity of 6,434 litres.

Other Specifications

Richmond Lady has a hull NB of 7.