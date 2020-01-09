Riela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Perini Navi in Viareggio.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Riela measures 56 feet in length, with a max draft of 9.73 feet and a beam of 11.52 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Riela has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Riela also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Riela has a top speed of 15.60 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Riela has a fuel capacity of 59,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Riela accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Riela has a hull NB of C.2086.