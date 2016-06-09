We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Rima
2005|
Motor Yacht
Rima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Rima measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.
Rima has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Rima also features naval architecture by Sunseeker and Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Rima has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Rima has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Rima accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.