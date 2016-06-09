Rima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Rima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Rima measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Rima has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Rima also features naval architecture by Sunseeker and Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Rima has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rima has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Rima accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.