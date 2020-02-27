Rima's II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Rima's II measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 397 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rima's II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Rima's II also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Rima's II has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Rima's II has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rima's II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rima's II has a hull NB of FB202.

Rima's II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.