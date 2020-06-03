R.I.N.I.
Motor Yacht
R.I.N.I. is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.
Design
R.I.N.I. measures 37.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 267 tonnes.
R.I.N.I. has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
R.I.N.I. also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.
Performance and Capabilities
R.I.N.I. has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
R.I.N.I. has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
R.I.N.I. accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
R.I.N.I. has a hull NB of 120/01.