R.I.N.I. is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Design

R.I.N.I. measures 37.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 267 tonnes.

R.I.N.I. has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

R.I.N.I. also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Performance and Capabilities

R.I.N.I. has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

R.I.N.I. has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

R.I.N.I. accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

R.I.N.I. has a hull NB of 120/01.